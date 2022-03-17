Cashel Community School choristers to sing for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Thursday March 3 was a great day for the choristers in Cashel Community School.



Both the Chamber and Equal voice choirs participated in Féis Maitiú and came away with two victories – The Loreto Perpetual and Cash’s of Cork Perpetual Trophies.



The equal voice choir sang Down by the Sally Gardens and Five Eyes.



The adjudicator remarked on this group’s wonderful Choral unison and pleasing articulation.

The Chamber choir then sang This Little Light of Mine and Swing Low Sweet Chariot.



Again the Adjudicator was highly complimentary of this group’s “expressive facial expressions” and also “the expressive energy that complemented some truly fine singing”.



While these victories were the icing on the cake what was really so wonderful was the return to choral singing that had to stop due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It was so nice to hear students’ voices in the school corridors again.



These students will also have another special outing on Friday March 25 when Cashel Community School will be so fortunate to again sing for Royalty.



They have been invited to perform for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on their forthcoming visit to Cashel.



This follows on from singing for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in May 2011.

Yes, choral singing has returned to CCS with a Bang!