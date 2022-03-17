Dundrum Athletics Club had 58 athletes compete in the County Juvenile Indoor Championships

COUNTY JUVENILE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS



The County Juvenile Indoor Championships were held on Saturday, February 12 in Nenagh. We had a great turn out of athletes with 58 competing. We had a number of individual medal winners on the day. Gold medals were won by the folllowing: Harry Julian in the Boys U9 300m, Jesse Julian in the Boys U10 Long Jump, Albert Maher in the Boys U12 600m, Chloe O'Neill in the Girls U14 60m and Millie Kelly in the Junior 1500m.

Aaron Kelly won gold in the Boys U11 60m Silver Final. Silver medals were won by Niall Quirke in the Boys U12 600m, Jesse Julian in the Boys U10 300m, Shona Ryan in the Girls U9 Long Jump. Bronze medals were won by Chloe O'Neill in the Girls U14 60m Hurdles, Micheal Farrell in the Boys U12 60m, Ellisse Kelly in the Girls U12 600m, Harry Julian in the Boys U9 Long Jump and Julie Morrissey in the Girls U10 Long Jump. Tommy Collins won Bronze in the Boys U9 60m Silver Final.



We also had success in the relays with our U12 Boys team of Albert Maher, Niall Quirke, Micheal Ryan and Rocco Julian winning Gold. The U11 Boys team of Sean O'Neill, Jesse Julian, Micheal Ryan and Aaron Kelly won Silver. The U10 Girls team of Julie Morrissey, Claire Morrissey, Farran Ryan and Molly Butler won Bronze. The U9 Boys team of Tommy Collins, Harry Julian, Oisin Burke and Eoghan O'Neill won Bronze. The U14 Girls team of Anna Butler, Clodagh Kilmartin, Chloe O'Neill and Belle Kelly won Bronze.



We had a lot of athletes who competed and done well on the day but placed outside of the medals such as Leah Shanahan, Clara Bourke, Olivia O'Brien and Aoife Killeen in the Girls U9. In the Boys U10 Tom Kilmartin, Billy Guilfoyle and Robert Alley.

In the Girls U10 Caoibhe Hickey, Amyrose Hayes, Saoirse Bourke, Bella Curling, Abbie Bourke, Clara Ahern, Ellen Maher, Emma O'Brien and Lily Heelan. In the Girls U11 Katelyn Shanahan, Katie Collins, Sarah Guilfoyle and Aine O'Neill. In the Boys U11 Aaron Ryan and Conor Dooley. In the Boys U12 Darragh Kelly and Sean Buckley.

In the Girls U13 Kate Dooley, Nollaig Kilmartin and Beibhinn Buckley. In the Boys U13 Cathal Burke, Aaron Heney, Aaron O'Shea. In the Boys U15 Donagh Guilfoyle and Evan Burke. Well done to everyone.



CO INTERMEDIATE ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS - RYAN AND TEAM WIN GOLD

The County Intermediate Road Championships were held on Sunday, February 13 in Ballyneale and hosted by Carrick on Suir Roadrunners. The weather remained dry and mild enough with some wind. We had 9 athletes compete.



In the womens race over 4km we had 4 compete. Making her debut at championship racing and only her second ever race after the Adare 10km a couple of weeks ago we had Aisling Ryan. Aisling went to the front from the get go and held her position for most of it.

She had Suzanne Shine from Clonmel AC to contend with but managed to break away from her again to win the race in 15:30. An amazing first championship race for her. Next we had Mary Keane who was in a group behind the two leaders. Mary dug deep and pushed forward to win Bronze in 16:23. Next we had 6th Karen Coughlan 16:48 and 11th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 17:59. Aisling, Mary and Karen won the Team Cup and brought it home for the first time since 2011.



In the mens race we had 5 compete over 8km. First home for the club was 13th Ruaidhri Devitt 31:20, he was followed by 14th Micheal Ryan 31:42, 23rd Jim Hally 33:52 and 25th John McCormack 36:15. The mens team placed 5th. Unfortunately Liam Butler had to pull up during the race.