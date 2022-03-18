Search

18 Mar 2022

Ukrainian Community Honoured at Littleton Parade

Littleton continues its proud tradition of having an exceptional parade every year

Littleton's St Patrick's Day Parade was well attended, by about 1,000 festival goers

A crowd of well over 1,000 people gathered in Littleton on Thursday morning last for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

This was the first parade in the village since 2019 and drew crowds from several local towns and villages.

Giving the opening address parade chairman Cllr Sean Ryan thanked all the parades sponsors, Tipperary county council, local Gardai, O’ Dwyer’s Transport for the Lorry, Tully’s Gala in Two Mile Borris for providing refreshments, Tri-marketing for posters, Tommy Healy for sound, Joe Kirwin MC, Gleeson Steel, Premier Formwork and all the hardworking committee.


 Councillor Ryan told the assembled gathering that ‘’The parade committee had decided to honour former Littleton NS Principal Christy Clancy as Grand Marshal. Christy had served 30 years in Littleton NS, over 20 as Principal until his retirement in January 2020.  He has been instrumental in this community most particularly in the recent development of an ASD unit at Littleton NS’’.

A special feature of the parade was the presence of a Ukrainian family some of whom have only recently left Kiev. They carried the Ukrainian Flag through the parade. A minute’s silence was also observed at the parade for the people of Ukraine and for the Stanley family in Gortnahoe on the recent tragic passing of Ronan Stanley. 

Prize winners: Best overall:  1st Littleton NS, 2nd Moyne NS & 3rd The Ukrainian family. Best Parish: 1st St Kevin’s FC, 2nd Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Juveniles: 1st  Moycarkey-Borris Camoige Club, 2nd Juvenile Hurling Club, Comedy 1st  Clonoulty-Rossmore Vintage, 2nd Shoe the Donkey by Donie Scally, Best Business : 1st AQS, 2nd Hybrid Heating Solutions, Special Category: 1st  Galbertown Tidy Towns Express, 2nd 3 Young Pipers ,  Community Group 1st Community Alert, 2nd Two Mile Transport Museum. Shop Window 1st Sandra’s Salon, 2nd Crokes Shop, Best Dressed 1920 Littleton NS. 

