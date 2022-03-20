Classical music bliss at the Source in Thurles

Tickets are €20 full /€15, Early Bird/family €50. Starts at 8pm
Coming to Thurles for their second visit to the Source on Saturday, April 9, Kammerphilharmonie Europa or Chamber Philharmonic Europe is an orchestra of talented young musicians recruited from 18 European nations.
Founded in Cologne in 2006, the group has achieved an outstanding artistic level and tours widely across Europe.
The repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonic Europe ranges from baroque to modern: classical symphony concerts, chamber concerts, operas and operettas.
The most recent season in 2020, saw the Chamber Philharmonic Europe perform over 42 concerts Europe-wide, including Neumünster, Zürich, Conway Hall, London, Kulturkvarteret. Kristianstad, the Palladium, Malmö and opening concert at the Vendsyssel Festival in Denmark.
In this concert Cyrill Gussaroff (trumpet) and Pauline Rouet-Chabaux (oboe) will showcase their talent and the eight-member ensemble will treat us to some well-loved repertoire with works by Bach, Elgar, Rachmaninoff and Mozart amongst others. Some Early Bird tickets are still available. All tickets available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204.
Programme:
A. Corelli - Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.4 in D Major
J. G. Neruda - Concerto for Trumpet and orchestra in E-flat Major
J.S. Bach - Concerto for oboe & violin BWV 1060
- Interval -
E. Elgar - Serenade for strings, Op.20
S. Rachmaninov - Vocalise
W.A. Mozart - Divertimento F Major KV.138
