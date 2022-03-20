Search

20 Mar 2022

Classical music bliss at the Source in Thurles

Chamber Philharmonic Europe is an orchestra of talented young musicians recruited from 18 European nations

Classical music bliss at the Source in Thurles

Tickets are €20 full /€15, Early Bird/family €50. Starts at 8pm

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Coming to Thurles for their second visit to the Source on Saturday, April 9, Kammerphilharmonie Europa or Chamber Philharmonic Europe is an orchestra of talented young musicians recruited from 18 European nations.


Founded in Cologne in 2006, the group has achieved an outstanding artistic level and tours widely across Europe.


The repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonic Europe ranges from baroque to modern: classical symphony concerts, chamber concerts, operas and operettas.


The most recent season in 2020, saw the Chamber Philharmonic Europe perform over 42 concerts Europe-wide, including Neumünster, Zürich, Conway Hall, London, Kulturkvarteret. Kristianstad, the Palladium, Malmö and opening concert at the Vendsyssel Festival in Denmark.


In this concert Cyrill Gussaroff (trumpet) and Pauline Rouet-Chabaux (oboe) will showcase their talent and the eight-member ensemble will treat us to some well-loved repertoire with works by Bach, Elgar, Rachmaninoff and Mozart amongst others. Some Early Bird tickets are still available. All tickets available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204.


Programme:
A. Corelli - Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.4 in D Major
J. G. Neruda - Concerto for Trumpet and orchestra in E-flat Major
J.S. Bach - Concerto for oboe & violin BWV 1060
- Interval -
E. Elgar - Serenade for strings, Op.20
S. Rachmaninov - Vocalise
W.A. Mozart - Divertimento F Major KV.138

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media