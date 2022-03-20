Irish Water investigating outage in Ashwell's Lot, Cashel

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Cashel today
A pump failure may have caused supply disruptions to Rockview, Cashel and surrounding areas in County Tipperary.
Works have an estimated completion time of 11.30am on Monday, March 21.
Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
