Roscrea school musical in Coláiste Phobal is a smash hit with audiences

The cast and crew of Reeling in the Musicals who entertained audiences on Tuesday, March 15 and 16 in Coláiste Phobal
Well done to Coláiste Phobal Roscrea’s fantastic cast of ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ who entertained audiences on Tuesday March 15t and Wednesday the 16th along with a matinee for our own students on Wednesday March 16.
They recalled all of our previous eleven musicals and gave a vibrant and energetic performance for all. Many thanks to our production team of Ms O’Donoghue, Ms Dempsey and Mr Maher. Also huge thanks to all staff and students who helped out with the stage, props, costumes, hall, the shop and much more.
Many thanks to our sponsors for hampers, scaffold hire, props etc. Sincere thanks to everyone for helping out with all aspects. It was a great team effort and a wonderful showcase of the talent in Coláiste. We are already looking forward to what next year may bring!
Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.
RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are supporting Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5
Clonmel Celtic goalscorer Shane Bennett shows some fancy footwork to the Galbally United defenders in last Saturday’s Youths Division 2 game played in Clonmel. Picture: Michael Boland
The cast and crew of Reeling in the Musicals who entertained audiences on Tuesday, March 15 and 16 in Coláiste Phobal
Our picture shows the St Patrick's Day Lions Club Float with Leo the Lion on board to publicise the charity event on Saturday May 14
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.