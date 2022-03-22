Search

22 Mar 2022

Roscrea school musical in Coláiste Phobal is a smash hit with audiences

Many thanks to our production team of Ms O’Donoghue, Ms Dempsey and Mr Maher

Roscrea school musical in Coláiste Phobal is a smash hit with audiences

The cast and crew of Reeling in the Musicals who entertained audiences on Tuesday, March 15 and 16 in Coláiste Phobal

22 Mar 2022 12:55 PM

Well done to Coláiste Phobal Roscrea’s fantastic cast of ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ who entertained audiences on Tuesday March 15t and Wednesday the 16th along with a matinee for our own students on Wednesday March 16.


They recalled all of our previous eleven musicals and gave a vibrant and energetic performance for all. Many thanks to our production team of Ms O’Donoghue, Ms Dempsey and Mr Maher. Also huge thanks to all staff and students who helped out with the stage, props, costumes, hall, the shop and much more.


Many thanks to our sponsors for hampers, scaffold hire, props etc. Sincere thanks to everyone for helping out with all aspects. It was a great team effort and a wonderful showcase of the talent in Coláiste. We are already looking forward to what next year may bring!

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star. 

