Search

24 Mar 2022

Fethard to host 50 refugees from Ukraine

Refugees will arrive on Friday March 25

Fethard to host 50 refugees from Ukraine

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 5:02 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The town of Fethard is to roll out the red carpet to refugees from Ukraine.
An incredible community response has fast-tracked an initiative to accommodate 50 refugees in the Presentation Convent building.
The building is being refurbished and the first of the refugees are due on Friday.
The accommodation has been inspected and approved by the Irish Red Cross.
The centre will be run by the Fethard Day Care Centre Committee.
“There is huge support for Ukraine in Fethard and we were delighted to be able to step in,” said Liam Hayes of the committee.
“Local Ukrainian woman Alla held a very successful coffee morning at her cafe in Fethard and people were incredibly generous to the cause at a Mass at the Friary. A lot of work has been done to get the building ready. We will be delighted to welcome the refugees on Friday and help them settle,” he said.

Liam Hayes explained the committee had agreed terms to purchase the building from the Presentation Sisters, whom, he said, had been extremely generous to in all their dealings with the committee.
The committee will lease the Convent building for six months, initially, to allow them house the refugees and will finalise the deal for the property in the coming months.
“The work being done by members of the local community and local contractors to make the convent fit for purpose in such a short timeframe is a testament to the caring and humanitarian nature of the people of Fethard,” said Senator Garret Ahearn.
SUPPORTS
“This will be the first building of its kind in the country to take in Ukrainian refugees. I will continue to work with Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his department to ensure that all supports needed by the families will be provided,” Senator Ahearn added.

Powerful show of solidarity in Tipperary to the people of Ukraine

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media