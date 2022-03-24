Fethard to host 50 refugees from Ukraine

The town of Fethard is to roll out the red carpet to refugees from Ukraine.

An incredible community response has fast-tracked an initiative to accommodate 50 refugees in the Presentation Convent building.

The building is being refurbished and the first of the refugees are due on Friday.

The accommodation has been inspected and approved by the Irish Red Cross.

The centre will be run by the Fethard Day Care Centre Committee.

“There is huge support for Ukraine in Fethard and we were delighted to be able to step in,” said Liam Hayes of the committee.

“Local Ukrainian woman Alla held a very successful coffee morning at her cafe in Fethard and people were incredibly generous to the cause at a Mass at the Friary. A lot of work has been done to get the building ready. We will be delighted to welcome the refugees on Friday and help them settle,” he said.

Liam Hayes explained the committee had agreed terms to purchase the building from the Presentation Sisters, whom, he said, had been extremely generous to in all their dealings with the committee.

The committee will lease the Convent building for six months, initially, to allow them house the refugees and will finalise the deal for the property in the coming months.

“The work being done by members of the local community and local contractors to make the convent fit for purpose in such a short timeframe is a testament to the caring and humanitarian nature of the people of Fethard,” said Senator Garret Ahearn.

SUPPORTS

“This will be the first building of its kind in the country to take in Ukrainian refugees. I will continue to work with Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his department to ensure that all supports needed by the families will be provided,” Senator Ahearn added.