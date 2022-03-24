Scheduled Irish Water works in Ballingarry next week

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water has scheduled works that may cause supply issues in Coalbrook, Ballingarry and surrounding areas on Monday, March 28.
The works are to start at 8am and are expected to be complete by 8pm
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
