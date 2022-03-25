HSE 'dismissive in its attitude to community demands at Dean Maxwell meeting'

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has said that Thursday's meeting with Minister Mary Butler and HSE officials on the Dean Maxwell was deplorable in its dismissal of the community’s key demands.

Teachta Browne said:

“Thursday’s meeting on the future of the Dean Maxwell began with Minister Butler and senior HSE representatives telling members from the outset that they were ‘not going to go over old ground again’ in relation to long stay beds at the Dean Maxwell and instead were going to focus on the other options they had decided upon.

In adopting this dismissive attitude, Tipperary representatives were also fed the line that long stay capacity in North Tipperary was not being reduced, as they would be available in Nenagh instead.

“I find this attitude unacceptable and is indicative of how the needs and demands of the people of Roscrea are continuing to be ignored across the HSE and the Department of Health.

“People in need of long-term care want to be near their families and their loved ones. They want to remain in their community. The Minister and the HSE can present their intention to strip Roscrea of long-stay beds in whatever way they want, but the public knows the truth behind the spin.

“I welcome any measures that provide for independent living and wrap around services for people with dementia. Our communities need these facilities, and I wholeheartedly welcome such initiatives.

“But the fact remains; long stay care is needed in Roscrea. The people demand it, and the people know what their community needs.

“There are further issues of concern with the HSE’s report into the Dean Maxwell that I will discuss further with local stakeholders once the report has been analysed.”