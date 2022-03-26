'Snapshot' at The Source Arts Center in Thurles on April 16

The show is 40 minutes long and tickets are €12 available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204
This short comedy-drama for stage is set in the early days of the first Covid lockdown. It is a story of two sisters trying to connect in a disconnected world and finding their footing in a changing landscape. Through their relationship, we explore loss, loneliness, and shared memories, all with deft humour and lightness of touch.
A Hawk’s Well Theatre production, ‘Snapshot’ is a new play written by Miriam Needham which was inspired by real-life interviews with people in the Sligo area about their experiences of the lockdown. It is a record of a global event through a local lens. Snapshot is performed by Needham and Nichola MacEvilly and directed by John Carty.
Produced with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland, Snapshot comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday April 16. The show is 40 minutes long and tickets are €12 available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204.
