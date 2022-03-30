Search

31 Mar 2022

€40,000 for flooding measures in Friar Street, Thurles

New traffic plan for the town should be formulated, heard the Municipal District

€40,000 for flooding measures in Friar Street, Thurles

Friar Street in Thurles, which is prone to flooding

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

30 Mar 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Some €40,000 has been allocated for flooding in Friar Street in Thurles, and €85,000 for a painting enhancement scheme for Liberty Square.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said Liberty Square “has been a building site for the last two years or more” and the money is needed to finish the “phenomenal work” done so far. Cllr Jim Ryan asked if the funds for Friar Street could be applied to Butler Avenue as well, as that area is also prone to “severe flooding issues” near Bowes Corner.

Cllr Ryan also called for a pedestrian crossing for The Ragg junction.


Cllr Michéal Lowry said he hoped that now Liberty Square is finished, they could formulate a traffic flow plan for the whole town rather than the current “ad hoc approach” in relation to individual streets.
“Can we start to put a plan around it so that we can give confidence to the public that we will deal with it?”he asked

