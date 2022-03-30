Search

31 Mar 2022

Punter in Tipperary receives eye-watering amount of cash after just a €50 wager

Oh wow!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Some win!

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 8:41 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A punter in Tipperary received an eye-catching boost to their finances recently when an ambitious horse racing wager on Cheltenham reaped a nice dividend.

Vacant detached four-bedroom house in Tipperary up for auction for ONLY €75,000

Good money...

The anonymous customer struck the wager via their online BoyleSports account, placing a €50 accumulator on seven horses running across the four days of the festival earlier this month.

The incredible seven winners were Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at 8/11, Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at 8/11, Energumene in the Champion Chase at 7/2, Facile Vega in the Champion Bumper at 15/8, Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at 4/7, Vauban in the Triumph Hurdle at 7/4 and A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup at 10/3.

After a long wait over the four days the punter could finally pop open the champagne with their €50 stake transforming into €34,497.55.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Tipperary customer who took us for €34,497.55 over the four days at Cheltenham. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media