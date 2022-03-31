Irish Water are carrying out repairs in the Ballingarry area

Irish Water are carrying out repair in the Ballingarry area
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in Ballingarry.
Areas expected to be affected are Tinock, Ballintaggart, Ballingarry and the surrounding areas.
Repair works are expected to be complete by 4pm today, March 31.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
