01 Apr 2022

Tipperary student among 40 participants immersed in Law Society legal education programme

Peter Heaney, a student at Rockwell College, Cashel was among the cohort of students that took part in the immersive online course

Lecturers and students of the Law Society's Solicitors of the Future Programme

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

01 Apr 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A student of Rockwell College near Cashel is among 40 participants immersed in a Law Society legal education programme.


The Law Society of Ireland is “leading the way in inclusive public legal education through its annual Solicitors of the Future programme where 40 Transition Year students across Ireland explored a future career as a solicitor from 22-25 February 2022.”


The Solicitors of the Future programme aims to show students how the law can be relevant to their daily lives, and to promote awareness of the legal processes, constitutional principles and values which underpin the rule of law in Ireland.

