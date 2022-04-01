Search

01 Apr 2022

St Dominic’s Abbey in Cashel ‘should be opened up by the OPW’

Welcome for new kind of housing model being developed by Belmont Park Housing Association in Deerpark

St Dominic's Abbey in Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

01 Apr 2022 3:15 PM

St Dominics Abbey in the heart of Cashel should be opened for local residents and tourists to enjoy this Summer, heard Monday’s meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.


Councillor Declan Burgess, who lives close to the 13th century abbey founded by the Archbishop of Cashel David McKelly in 1243, said the move could boost tourism in the wake of the Royal visit by Prince Charles.


“They used to run tourists down from the Rock of Cashel to Dominic’s Abbey but it stopped a number of years ago. Tourists are always looking in through the gates but they can never get in. It’s such a shame.


“Maybe for a few hours each day during the tourist season, it could be left open, so they can roam around,” said Cllr Burgess. “I’d ask the OPW for some movement on that. I’d love to see a promotional video made of Cashel, to promote the town.”


Separately, Cllr Burgess called on Airtricity to switch on lights around the area of the Old Road in Cashel. The holdup on the project is frustrating for local residents out walking, who have been waiting since last September. It’s a built up area, with lots of housing estates, and Cashel Rugby Club nearby, said Cllr Burgess. “The lights need to be switched on.”


Councillor Burgess drew attention to the long awaited Friar Street car park extension plans. “When do we envisage that getting started? As a local authority, we need to put that further up the agenda than what we have.”


A Council official said they are looking at creating a design for the car park and as soon as that is completed it will be forwarded to the elected members for review.


Councillor Burgess also welcomed a new kind of housing model being developed by Belmont Park Housing Association in Deerpark, Cashel.


The model promotes independent living for people with disabilities. Another 40 units are being delivered in Waller’s Lot, Cashel. This will have a “serious” impact in combating the housing waiting list in Cashel, added Cllr Burgess.


Shane Grogan of the Housing Section said the Belmont project was successful in acquiring one of the houses in Cashel, “and that house would be specifically for a person with a disability, and who has specific needs, and will need care.” They would be engaging with the association to ensure that the maximum number of applicants are cared for in that home, added Mr Grogan.

