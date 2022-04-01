'Those heating bills,' big shift on the weather models for Ireland next week

File photo
There has been a big shift on the weather models for next week now, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "After temperatures rise for Monday and Tuesday they look very likely to drop again now middle of next week for a few days."
"Those heating bills," added Alan.
