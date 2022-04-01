Family syndicate officially claim €30.9 million fortune after ticket sold on Tipperary border

A Clare family syndicate had a truly life-changing week after walking into Lottery HQ and leaving with a cheque worth an astonishing €30,928,078.

The west of Ireland winners scooped the incredible jackpot sum in the Friday, February 11 draw after purchasing their winning ticket at Larkin’s service station in Ballina, Killaloe which is located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The family admitted that there was a mix of excitement, shock and delight following the days and weeks after the life-altering draw, although, they did not realise their good luck immediately.

"The draw was on the Friday night but we didn’t check our ticket straight away so we were totally oblivious to the big win at the start.

"It was probably about two days before we found out that we won the jackpot so you can imagine the range of emotions that we went through then.

"When we heard on the radio that the winning ticket was sold in a shop located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, that kind of triggered something and we were quick to scan the ticket then. Initially, we got the message on the app to say that we had won big and to contact the National Lottery.

"It was only at that point that we realised just how much the ticket in front of u was actually worth. I’d say the person on the other end of the line could hear us all jumping up and down in the house on that call. To hear that you’ve won over €30 million just isn’t something that you ever expect!"

The family have taken a sensible approach to claiming their life-altering prize by taking their time and waiting a number of weeks to travel to Lottery HQ.

The syndicate spent the time getting valuable financial advice which will help to shape their plans and their next steps.

“The focus of the win is to look after family and that’s exactly what we’ve said since the start. The plan is to pay off mortgages and buy new homes. I think a few of us are eager to upgrade our cars too. After the last two years, we’re really looking forward to planning some extended holidays over the coming months.”