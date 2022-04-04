PICTURE: Wedding bells in Tipperary for Niall Kelly and Stephanie O'Halloran

Pictured above are Niall Kelly and Stephanie O'Halloran who were married in New Inn church recently with their sons Luke and Adam.
We wish the happy couple every health and happiness for the future!
