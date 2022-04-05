Best wishes! Nora Quirke of Burncourt celebrated her 97th birthday recently

File photo
A huge birthday greeting to the wonderful Nora Quirke of Burncourt who celebrated her 97th birthday recently.
Warmest wishes to this lovely lady who always has a smile and greeting for all.
Wishing Nora every blessing for continued health and happiness.
50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, is to be launched by Tipperary author John G O'Dwyer in Upperchurch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.