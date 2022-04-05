Parents of young children 'extremely disappointed' playground in Tipp village not open

File photo
All local parents of young children are "extremely disappointed" that the newly refurbished playground in Ballingarry village has not reopened yet.
Everything is in place apart from insurance, which residents have been told is the responsibility of Tipperary County Council.
It would be great to have it open for Easter, residents added.
