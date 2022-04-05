Revealed: Planning lodged for massive housing development in one Tipperary town

File photo
A planning application has been lodged for a massive housing development in Carrick-on-Suir.
Pierce O'Loughlin has made the application to Tipperary County Council to construct 56 new houses consisting of 35 three-bed houses, 20 two-bed houses and one four-bed house at Sir John's Road, Ballynagrana.
The application includes a foul sewer pumping station, surface water attenuation system and all associated site works.
The planning is currently at "pre-validation" status.
If it proceeds a decision is due by the local authority on May 29 with a submission deadline of May 8.
