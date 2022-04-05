PICTURE: Popular Tipperary school opens stunning new building on site

The Board of Management of Cashel Community School officially opened a significant new school development project on its campus on Friday, March 31.

The project consists of eight state-of-the-art general classrooms fully fitted with the latest ICT technology.

The development is housed within two separate buildings which are aligned side by side.

The project was a response to alleviate the learning conditions experienced in the previous academic year whereupon students were taught in temporary classrooms erected in the school gym and general purpose area in order to comply with Department of Education Covid-19 risk assessment guidelines and to ensure social distancing was adhered to.

The opening ceremony was attended by the following local political representatives namely Michael Lowry TD, Jackie Cahill TD, Martin Browne TD and Mattie McGrath TD, also in attendance were Senator Gareth Ahearn and Cllr Roger Kennedy who were joined by members of the Board of Management, staff and students of Cashel Community School. The gathering reflected the collective community effort to see this project completed.

Deputy Cahill said that he is very pleased that this temporary building had been approved and installed to the highest standards and specification within a very tight timeframe.

He particularly highlighted the importance of having additional education facilities at the school.

Deputy Lowry declared: “I want to acknowledge all the work put in by the Board of Management of Cashel Community School who sought approval for this important additional accommodation for its learning community.”

Principal John Gallagher said that it was good news for the whole school community, especially all the students and teachers who will benefit from the use of the new facilities.

This investment signals the commitment by the Department of Education to the future progression of Cashel Community School.

However, enrolment has exceeded expectations since 2016 and a lack of permanent classroom capacity is expected to cause issues in coming years.

The modular accommodation is the first step forward towards the expected extension which was sanctioned by the Minister and is currently at stage 2 of the Design Stage.

Jackie Cahill, the Fianna Fail TD said that the project has been on the agenda for many years and that he expects progression on this project in the coming months.

“The much-needed school extension includes a two-story extension of 1,400 square metres to the existing school,” explained the Chairperson of the BOM, Margaret Skehan.

“The granted extension includes six new general classrooms, a general-purpose Design and Graphics room, two multipurpose ASD rooms, administration offices, staff room, principal’s office, access lift, toilets, carpark and a drop off and pick up area.”

Margaret Skehan said the project is long-awaited by the community in Cashel, and she urged the Department of Education to expedite the approval process and ‘ensure that the project is delivered without any further delay.

She also declared: “Today is a day for celebration, particularly for the students who are here and for the students who are yet to come in here and the parents who may very well have come through this school in its current guise or in its previous configuration”.