Spectacular light show to take place in former Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council presents the award-winning Spraoi street arts company with PRISM at Kickham Barracks, Clonmel on April 8, 9 and 10.
This In The Open I Faoin Spéir production supported by The Arts Council includes the (Hunchback) Choir and the Cronin Dance Academy ensemble.
UNIQUE
PRISM is a unique performance structure housing live dance, music and contemporary circus performances.
KICKHAM BARRACKS
PRISM illuminated will transform the old parade ground at Kickham Barracks into an imaginative space where audience and performers intertwine for an
exceptional experience.
It celebrates colours combining to create altered, united, light and human capacity to adjust our perceptions of what we are experiencing.
PRISM
This performance is unique to Clonmel. It incorporates original music, dance, live band, choir, aerial dance and spoken-word content.
Book now at: https://www.junctionfestival
.com/product/prism
In the Open | Faoin Spéir is an Arts Council funded programme developed in response to the Covid-19 crisis which will see a variety of outdoor arts events taking place in public spaces around Ireland.
COUNTY COUNCIL
This programme for Clonmel is led by Tipperary County Council with local arts partners Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and South Tipperary Arts Centre, as well as local and regional artists, musicians, dancers and theatre-makers.
MIKE LEAHY
Cashel native Mike Leahy is Waterford Spraoi’s Artistic Director. He has worked professionally in Irish street-arts and spectacle since 1993. Mike leads the company’s creative team. He has creatively led all of the company’s major productions including: Spraoi Parades, Bram Stoker Festival at Dublin Castle, Awakening, the opening ceremony for European Capital of Culture in Cork and Vadrefjorder a Viking spectacle celebrating Waterford 1100.
Last Wednesday the level 6 administration class group in the college hosted a fundraising event for Pieta House
The Clonmel women’s team that won the cup at the County Novice B Road championships at Fethard Town Park - from left, Annemarie Looby, Aisling English and Michelle Doherty
Burncourt Celtic’s Niall Halley (left) and Powerstown’s Cathal McKeown battle for possession during the third division game
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.