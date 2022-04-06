Revealed: Four-bed property in Cherrymount put up for sale for €240,000

This is a great opportunity to purchase an excellent home with a separate living accommodation unit attached.
Cherrymount, Clonmel
Guide Price: €240,000
Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co Ltd is a fantastic four-bed property in the established Cherrymount estate.
The property is in excellent condition throughout and has been developed to a high standard.
It is set up as a three-bed semi, with self-contained ancillary accommodation attached.
Accommodation includes: entrance hall, sitting room, extended kitchen/diner with access to rear patio, deck and garden at ground floor.
There are three bedrooms, a bathroom and W/C on the first floor. The ancillary accommodation comprises kitchen/living area, guest W/C bathroom and bedroom.
For further details visit pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
