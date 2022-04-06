'People's chance to shape future of important piece of community infrastructure in town'

There was great buzz at The Plan in Tipp Town on Saturday morning, April 2 during a public consultation as part of a project aimed at enhancing the area and creating an improved amenity for locals and visitors.

Limerick-based architects Drake Hourigan were on hand to meet with members of the community to record people’s stories and memories of the park and to get the views of the local community on its future.

The overall project is being led by Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force in collaboration with the West End Residents’ Committee, Light Up the Plan Committee, Tipperary Tidy Towns, Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Town Heritage Group.

Funding totalling €17,650 was approved by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development Programme/LEADER Programme in late 2021 for the project that will see an improved design developed for the area.

Applegreen (Limerick Road) are part sponsoring the project and provided tea and coffee to everyone that came along on the morning to meet with the design team and share their views.

There is also an online and paper-based survey being undertaken as part of the project, this can be found on the Task Force social media pages and will be distributed to residents in the area.

Task Force Manager, Michael Begley, outlined the importance of this consultation phase in the overall development of the project. “This is the people’s chance to shape the future of a very important piece of community infrastructure in Tipp Town. The aim of this project is to ensure that the space works for the community and visitors long into the future, but in order to do that we really need people to come forward with their ideas now,” he said.

As part of their work Drake Hourigan will be carrying out a full survey of the park including structural surveys of the bandstand, pathways, furniture, and boundary wall as well as examining an issue with drainage at the park.

The new design will be based on this work and the feedback from the community.

The design team is expected to make an initial design available in the coming weeks with another public consultation to be held down the road.



