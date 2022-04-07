LATEST: 'First Blueways in the world,' huge news just confirmed for Tipperary

The Suir Blueway Tipperary and Lough Derg Blueway have been announced as two of the first Blueways in the world to achieve accreditation.

They join the Boyne Blueway in Trim, Meath in receiving the accreditation.

The 53km Suir Blueway Tipperary stretches from Cahir to Carrick-on-Suir while the Lough Derg Blueway features 160km of shoreline trails around Lough Derg in the centre of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

Blueways are a brand-new outdoor recreation offering currently unique to Ireland. They encourage the use of lakes, canals, rivers and costal environments for walking, cycling, swimming, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding while engaging with nature and heritage.



Fáilte Ireland research shows that 73% of domestic tourists engaged in outdoor activities, ranging from walking and hiking, to swimming, kayaking and canoeing, on their most recent overnight trip.

The official accreditation of Blueways responds to this growing public demand for quality outdoor infrastructure close to water and nature.

It will ensure Blueways will be a magnet for visitors and local residents seeking high-quality outdoor experiences.



The Blueway accreditation has been developed by Fáilte Ireland, Sport Ireland, Waterways Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

An official accreditation will ensure all Blueways will be developed to a consistent high standard from a technical and safety perspective and will deliver best in class sustainable visitor experiences.

Joe MacGrath, Tipperary County Council Chief Executive said: "Tipperary County Council welcomes the formal accreditation for Lough Derg Blueway, confirming the excellence to which this Blueway has been developed and managed since its launch in 2018.

"It is fitting that Lough Derg Blueway is one of the first Blueways in Ireland to receive formal accreditation together with its sister blueway, Suir Blueway Tipperary.

"Blueways have become a differentiator for county Tipperary driving substantial tourism growth and benefiting the wellbeing of communities at a local level.

"Tipperary has so much to offer in terms of beautiful landscapes, fascinating cultural and historical sites and stories, and some of the best food produce in Ireland.

"This special status designates Lough Derg Blueway as a world class destination for water based and water side activity and we look forward to welcoming many new visitors to the Blueway in the coming months and years ahead."

Commenting on the accreditation, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said: "Under the Programme for Government, we committed to investing in and promoting Blueways and recreational trails for the benefit of local communities and tourists alike. The newly accredited Blueways announced today, will open up Meath, Tipperary, Clare and Galway to water-based and water-side activities."

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD said: "Blueways provide valuable opportunities for rural and urban communities to be active in the outdoors.

"These opportunities lie not only in the recreational opportunities that they offer but also in their potential to stimulate local businesses and regenerate local areas. I want to thank the partnership who worked collaboratively to drive this initiative on an all island basis and for their commitment to the development of Blueway sites across the island of Ireland."



Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly added: "Opening up the outdoors is a key strategic priority for Fáilte Ireland, and these accredited Blueways are another outstanding addition to our portfolio of outdoor activity infrastructure. They will tap into domestic and international activity and leisure tourism markets, reaping economic benefits for Meath, Clare, Galway and Tipperary, and other locations around the country as more Blueways receive accreditation."

John McDonagh CEO of Waterways Ireland said: "Waterways Ireland welcomes the accreditation and launch of the Boyne, Suir and Lough Derg Blueways today.

"Blueways positively change the relationship between local communities and their waterscape by creating active engagement and participation, as well as business opportunities which local communities and tourists can all enjoy."