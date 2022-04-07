'Incomplete,' update on planning lodged for huge housing development in a Tipperary town

Planning permission had been sought
A planning application lodged for a massive housing development in Carrick-on-Suir has been deemed an "incompleted application".
Pierce O'Loughlin had made the application to Tipperary County Council to construct 56 new houses consisting of 35 three-bed houses, 20 two-bed houses and one four-bed house at Sir John's Road, Ballynagrana.
The application included a foul sewer pumping station, surface water attenuation system and all associated site works.
The local authority invalidated the application on April 6.
Tipperary's junior camogie team face Kildare in a Littlewoods Ireland national league division two relegation playoff in Stradbally on Saturday
"It is further evidence that all nuclear facilities and surrounding lands should be deemed a No War Zone," says Adi Roche
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.