The children and staff in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School Cahir held an emotional farewell ceremony for Mrs Ann Carroll on the occasion of her retirement last Friday.

Ann has been principal of the school for the past twelve years and spent a total of 25 years in the school as she was a teacher there previously.

The children presented her with a stunning garden bench with the inscription: “Mrs Carroll, this is your buddy bench to enjoy. You will always be fondly remembered by the children of Cahir whose lives you touched”.

Ann was also presented with a Kerry jersey, as she is so proud to be from the Kingdom. Every child in the school wrote a personal message to Ann which was presented to her in a Memory Album.

The Fifth Class wrote a song for her which was sung by the entire school accompanied by teacher Fidelma Nugent on keyboard and entitled: You Have Made A Difference.

Ann was extremely moved by all the meaningful gifts that were presented to her and said that she will never forget her time in the school and thanked everyone especially deputy principal Breda O’Sullivan along with all the teachers and SNAs for their great support and especially the children in the school.

A few tears were shed but there was also lots of laughter as everyone danced along to a song in the school yard in the sunshine when proceedings were over.

Ann has worked extremely hard alongside Mr Brendan Horan, principal of Cahir Boys’ National School, to get the new school off the ground for the town of Cahir and Bunscoil na Cathrach as it will be called and will open before the summer.

Ann will be sorely missed by staff and pupils and they all wish to extend their deepest gratitude to her for her leadership and tireless work.

The entire community wishes her a happy, healthy and adventurous retirement.

Ann will now be forever remembered as the last principal of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School and it is the end of an era. The existing school is due to be demolished shortly to make way for the new school grounds.