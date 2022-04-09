Search

10 Apr 2022

Tipperary and Kingdom of Jordon hold discussions about forging links

Plans are in formation for an enterprise `roadshow` to Jordan for St. Patrick`s Week in March 2023 where the best of what Tipperary has to offer will be showcased

Tipperary and Kingdom of Jordon hold discussions about forging links

Members of the online meet that took place this week to discuss enterprise development between Tipperary and the Kingdom of Jordan

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

An online meet took place this week to discuss enterprise development between Tipperary and the Kingdom of Jordan.


Plans are in formation for an enterprise `roadshow` to Jordan for St. Patrick`s Week in March 2023 where the best of what Tipperary has to offer will be showcased.


County Tipperary Chamber and the Jordan Ireland Business Association agreed to appoint representatives from each organisation to coordinate further.


Jordan, officially called the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is situated at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe and central to this new Tipperary endeavour is Cloughjordan village`s 800 year old historical connection with the Middle Eastern state and the planned visit will also seek to deepen the social and cultural links developed by the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee including the very successful Cloughjordan community group trip to Jordan in October 2019.

Pictured during gthe discussions are: Joe Geoghegan (Honorary Consul of Jordan in Ireland), Michelle Aylward (CEO County Tipperary Chamber), Mohammad Tahoub (Chair Jordan Ireland Business Association), Awni Kawar (Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association), Gearoid O Foighil (Cloughjordan Community Development Committee), Amer Khalayleh (Business and Outreach Officer Embassy of Ireland Jordan), missing from picture is Ashley Sawalha (JIBA and Tanai Tours Jordan).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media