Cashel Community School students honoured at UCD Scholars Awards Ceremony

University College Dublin held its annual Entrance Scholars Awards Ceremony on Tuesday last, April 5.
UCD Entrance Scholars are first-year students recognised for their academic achievement who have achieved 560 points or more in their Leaving Certificate. The awards are part of a range of UCD initiatives recognising exceptional students.
Three students from our Leaving Certificate class of 2021 were recipients of these awards; Áíne Hanley, Mairéad McCarthy and Ciarán Moroney. Áine and Mairéad are studying Science and Ciarán is studying pure Maths.
All three attended Tuesday’s ceremony, watched by their proud parents and Miss M Moore (Deputy Principal).
We are extraordinarily proud of their achievement and we wish them every success as they progress in their chosen fields.
Rob Hogan (right) after coming first in the Sacramento Open at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento USA recently. On left is Scott Dawley who finished fourth.
Clonoulty Rossmore captain Martin Sadlier is presented with the Killeedy GAA Junior B Perpetual Cup by MEP and former GAA president Sean Kelly. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.