11 Apr 2022

‘Snapshot’ drama looks at the pandemic at The Source in Thurles

Snapshot is an Irish comedy drama story of two sisters trying to connect in a world that has altogether changed

11 Apr 2022 6:51 PM

Snapshot is a short comedy-drama for stage coming to The Source on Saturday April 16.

Set in the early days of the first Covid lockdown. It is a story of two sisters trying to connect in a world that has altogether changed. As they look to stay in touch, we explore loss, loneliness, and their shared family story, all with deft humour and lightness of touch.

A Hawk’s Well Theatre production, ‘Snapshot’ is a new play written by Miriam Needham which was inspired by real-life interviews with people in the Sligo area about their experiences of the lockdown. It is a record of a global event through a local lens. ‘Snapshot’ is performed by Needham and Nichola MacEvilly and directed by John Carty.

Produced with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland, ‘Snapshot’ comes to The Source on this Saturday at 8 p.m. The show is 45 minutes long and tickets are €12 available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204.

