12 Apr 2022

COLUMN: Ever wondered what 2,000 calories of food is...well, check this out!

When you're looking to lose weight, you must be in a calorie deficit. The key when in a deficit is to eat as much food as possible while in the deficit, don't starve yourself

Darragh Gibbs

12 Apr 2022 7:37 AM

As I always say, when it comes to you losing weight it will always come down to calories in versus calories out.

You want to lose weight? Control what’s coming into your mouth.

How? Track your food, you’ll probably make loads of mistakes and that’s fine.

Just aim to get better overtime and focus on sustainable long-term changes with improving your health.

When you’re looking to lose weight, you must be in a calorie deficit.

The key when in a deficit is to eat as much food as possible while in the deficit, don’t starve yourself because you’ll end up binging down the line.

How? Eat filling foods rather than processed, poor quality foods that are filled with calories and don’t actually fill you up.

Poor examples of 2,000 cals:
4-5 slices of a Domino’s pizza.
1.5 tubs of Ben and Jerry’s
1.5 Big Mac meals.

These are foods people eat all the time, there’s nothing wrong with eating them if it doesn’t cause you to go into a calorie surplus (gain weight).

However, most people end up in a surplus from overconsuming these types of meals regularly.

Lots of the time it’s down from a lack of education, laziness and poor preparation so here’s an example of 2,000 calories which will keep you full up in a healthy way.

Meal 1:
75gs of oats, almond milk, 50gs blueberries.

Meal 2:
2 eggs, 4 turkey rashers, 2 slices of wholemeal bread.

Meal 3:
150gs chicken, 200gs white potatoes, and vegetables.

Meal 4:
200gs turkey burgers, 250gs basmati rice.

Snack:
150gs 0% fat yogurt, 50gs berries, square dark chocolate, 10gs peanut butter.

This is five meals; you don’t have to eat five meals a day.

This is a simple example you can follow when trying to lose weight, please note 2,000cals may not be a deficit for you.

Lastly, it will always come down to your nutrition.

There isn’t any magic pill that’s going to help you besides consistency.

Find the happy medium with your goals, lifestyle, health and go get after it. As always you can catch me on my socials under Darragh Gibbs and my email is darraghgibbs@gmail.com.

Feel free to get in touch anytime you have a question. Chat to you next week.

