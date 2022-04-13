Search

13 Apr 2022

Tipperary gardaí issued fresh appeal about mother of five who had disappeared

This week in the Yesteryears series we go back to an edition of The Nationalist from April 12, 2012.

That week the lead story was about a consultant’s report into the financial state of Tipp’s Excel Centre which was going to determine if the Excel had a future or not.

The report, which had been commissioned that week and due to be delivered to South Tipperary County Council by June 1, was going to be vital to the centre’s survival.

The report stated that the community-based arts centre, open since May 2001, had been under financial strain in recent years, with an annual running cost of €200,000.

Also making the headlines was a story about how Tipperary gardaí had issued a new appeal for information about a mother of five who had disappeared thirty years ago at the time of reporting in 2012.

The fresh appeal was issued after a two day excavation near her last known address ended with no new evidence. Gardaí in Tipperary had launched a review in the case of Margaret Barron who disappeared aged 29 in 1982.

The mother of five was not reported missing by her family until more than a decade later in 1994.

Superintendent Padraig Dunne said the two day dig was completed at a site in Dundrum.

Meanwhile, two families had a lucky escape when their neighbouring homes were badly damaged by a fire in a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate.

