13 Apr 2022

Warning against housing tensions amid increase in Ukrainian refugees to Tipperary

Russian invasion of Ukraine an "abominable situation,” with “people dying in front of their eyes" - County Council

Hundreds of new housing units will have to be built across the country to cope with the refugee crisis

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

13 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary County Councillor David Dunne has warned against a “small minority” who might use the increase in refugees to stoke tensions over housing.


Councillor Dunne said the Ukrainians are coming from an “abominable situation,” with “people dying in front of their eyes.” Councilllors should keep abreast of the level of integration. “The last thing we need is tension over housing,” he said.


Cllr Roger Kennedy said the refugees would be better housed in towns, where “a critical mass” of resources such as educational supports, could be centralised to care for them.


Cllr Seamus Morris said one Russian family in Nenagh had taken in 10 Ukrainians. ‘Modular homes’ could be built to house the refugees, he said.


Tipperary CEO Joe MacGrath said the Littleton Centre's offer of accommodation was an “exceptional gesture of goodwill”.


“No one here knows what it's like to be woken up at 5 o'clockin the morning to be told your life is under threat.” It requires a humanitarian response, and “great credit is due to all the communities in Tipperary.”

Mr MacGrath paid tribute to the Council staff who are working “night and day” to house incoming refugees, “who are absolutely traumatised by the situation they are in.”

Local News

