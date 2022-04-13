Search

13 Apr 2022

Tipperary Vintage Rally returns after a two-year absence due to Covid this Easter weekend

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

13 Apr 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Final preparations have been put in place for the Tipperary Vintage Rally which returns after a two-year absence due to Covid this Easter weekend.

The event at the Supermac’s Plaza in Tipperary Town is an annual fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice Movement and is a must see for all car and motorbike enthusiasts.

The weekend’s activities begin on Easter Saturday, April 16 with the Honda 50 “Trip through Tipp” which starts at the Plaza on the Limerick Road at 3:30pm.

This trip is for all types of motorbikes and cars and has been extremely popular over the years with over 100 participants expected on the day.

Registration is from 1:30pm and the run which starts at 3:30pm will take in the beautiful countryside of Tipperary. Easter Sunday, April 17 is the big event with the Family Day at the Plaza.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy on the day from a variety of stalls to military vehicles, all makes of car and tractors, mobile pet farm and amusements.

Gates are open from early morning and admission is just €10 for adults. Children are allowed free of charge and all proceeds will go directly to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The Hospice provides a vital service for families in their time of need and relies on donations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media