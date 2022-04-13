Tipperary Vintage Rally returns after a two-year absence due to Covid this Easter weekend

Final preparations have been put in place for the Tipperary Vintage Rally which returns after a two-year absence due to Covid this Easter weekend.

The event at the Supermac’s Plaza in Tipperary Town is an annual fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice Movement and is a must see for all car and motorbike enthusiasts.

The weekend’s activities begin on Easter Saturday, April 16 with the Honda 50 “Trip through Tipp” which starts at the Plaza on the Limerick Road at 3:30pm.

This trip is for all types of motorbikes and cars and has been extremely popular over the years with over 100 participants expected on the day.

Registration is from 1:30pm and the run which starts at 3:30pm will take in the beautiful countryside of Tipperary. Easter Sunday, April 17 is the big event with the Family Day at the Plaza.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy on the day from a variety of stalls to military vehicles, all makes of car and tractors, mobile pet farm and amusements.

Gates are open from early morning and admission is just €10 for adults. Children are allowed free of charge and all proceeds will go directly to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The Hospice provides a vital service for families in their time of need and relies on donations.