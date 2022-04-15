Now this is a gorgeous house! Stunning Tipperary home on sale for just €315,000

The three-bed property is located just 3km from Ardfinnan and 20 minutes drive to Clonmel town and all amenities.
It has oil fired heating and treble glazed windows to the front and doors.
CHECK OUT A PICTURE OF THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE BELOW
There is a tarmac driveway with feature stone entrance walls, front and rear garden and detached garage and shed & fibre broadband.
The property is in excellent condition throughout and early viewing is highly recommended
Accommodation
Entrance hall with tiled floor, feature staircase and double doors to sitting room 3 x 5m
Sitting room with carpet floor, solid fuel stove and dual aspect windows 4 x 5m
Kitchen with tiled floor fitted units and French doors 3 x 9m
Sun room with feature windows, solid fuel stove, French doors leading to patio area and exposed timber roof beams 3.5 x 4m
Utility room with tiled floor and fitted units1.7 x 2.7m
Ground floor - Bedroom one with fitted robes and timber floor 3.5 x 4m
Bathroom fully tiled 2.2 x 2.2m
First floor - Bedroom two with timber floor 4 x 4m
Bedroom three with timber floor 4 x 4m
Shower room with velux roof window 2 x 2m
Detached garage with lofted area and electrical supply
