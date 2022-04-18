Druid Theatre Company and Peggy Seeger on their way to Source Arts Centre this Summer

Ewan McColl and Peggy Seeger
Druid Theatre’s production of Billy Roche’s ‘The Cavalcaders’ is one of the highlights of this summers programme at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles. Onstage on Sunday, June 26, the play explores the lives and loves of four barbershop singers and shoe repairmen from small-town Ireland.
Director at The Source Brendan Maher said this week: “we’re delighted to have Druid come to Thurles to perform this classic work. It’s one of a number of great shows we have during the summer.”
Also included in the programme is the singer Martin Stephenson who with his band The Daintees, created some classic ‘80’s indie folk albums including ‘Boat to Bolivia’ and ‘Gladsome, Humour and Blue’. Stephenson will perform solo on Thursday, June 16.
Later that weekend on Saturday 18th June, legendary folk artist Peggy Seeger will perform with Calum MacColl. They trace a long lineage in the folk movement. Peggy, singer, songwriter, feminist, icon, was also Ewan MacColl’s partner and Calum is their son. Both will perform some classic tracks and some new takes on old folk favourites.
Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204.
