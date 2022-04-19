BREAKING: Gardaí investigating four vehicle fatal crash on Tipperary/Kilkenny border

Gardaí at Kilkenny investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving four vehicles that occurred at approximately 8:55am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Knockreagh, Callan, county Kilkenny, are appealing for witnesses.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. This man has since passed away.

A passenger in the same vehicle, a male youth in his late teens, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockreagh area of Callan between 8:30am and 9:10am on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.