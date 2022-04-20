Book launch of The Life and Times of Archbishop Patrick Everard in Fethard

The launch of The Life and Times of Archbishop Patrick Everard by his descendant Tom Everard, Templetuohy, took place on Monday, April 11, in the Fethard Horse Country Experience.



Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson, Fethard Historical Society, began by welcoming the large attendance, stating that the society was delighted to have the chance to once more host events after the hiatus of the last two years when Covid severely impacted on such activities.



There has already been a lot of interest in the book not just locally but from all over Tipperary and from as far afield as Canada. Mary then gave a brief overview of the long-standing links of the Everards to the Town of Fethard.



Of Germanic, possibly Flemish origin, Martin Everard accompanied the English King John to Ireland. He settled in Meath and established a dynasty there. It appears a younger branch of the family then settled in Tipperary. There are several references to the Everards in Fethard in the late 1200s, early 1300s.



They went on to become the leading family of the town until the sale of their properties in the area to Thomas Barton of Bordeaux in 1752.



Mary remarked that it was particularly appropriate that the book launch should take place in the FHC Experience as the building was erected by Sir John Everard circa 1608. The Everard coat of arms and the foundation plaque on the facade of the building still bear witness to its origins.



Mary then introduced Fr Liam Everard, brother of Tom, and currently Parish Priest in Fethard who had come along to launch the book. Fr Liam extended a special welcome to Mrs Rosemary Ponsonby, Grove, whose family are descendants of the Bartons.

Fr Liam gave a comprehensive overview of Archbishop Patrick Everard’s life including his travelling to Salamanca in 1776 to study for the priesthood followed by his teaching career in Bordeaux and England. He finally returned to Ireland in 1810. On his death, he bequeathed £10,000 for the establishment of St Patrick’s College, Thurles.

In a very fitting gesture, given the subject matter, Fr Liam invoked a blessing on the book and on all present, declaring it well and truly launched. In reply, Tom Everard jokingly said that Fr Liam had given such a detailed review of the book that there was very little left for him to add.



He explained that he had really wanted to launch the book in Fethard because it was the birthplace of Archbishop Everard, who was born in 1751 in the original Everard Mansion that once stood on the north side of the Square – where the Garda Station now stands.



As well as covering the many turbulent events which Patrick Everard witnessed- the French Revolution, the implementation of the Penal Laws, their subsequent relaxation and the implications for Catholics, and faction fighting in Ireland - the book also relates the history of the Everards from their arrival in Ireland to the present day.

It affords a fascinating insight into the world our ancestors knew and the events that shaped the society we inherited. Martin Everard, on behalf of the Everard family, thanked the Fethard Historical Society for hosting the book launch and also commented on the wonderful facility for such events afforded by the Fethard Horse Country Experience.



In conclusion, Mary Hanrahan thanked everyone for coming. She pointed out that this new book on Archbishop Patrick Everard will add not just to the local and county records but indeed to the national archive. Copies of the book, priced at €15, are available from the Fethard Historical Society.



It is also hoped to have it on sale in local bookshops in Thurles and Clonmel.