Gardaí to launch new motorway camera in Tipperary to monitor driver's 'average speed'

A new speed camera measuring the average speed of a vehicle over a particular length of road as opposed to a snapshot of the driver's speed, is to be launched in Tipperary next week.

The mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system will be in placed in both directions of the M7 between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill, from 7am next Monday, April 25.

The system monitors a driver’s average speed while driving through two points.

Any vehicles which are caught by the camera will be prosecuted via a Fixed Charge Notice - and a €80 fine will be issued with three penalty points.

The system is identical to the one already in operation in Dublin's Port Tunnel since 2017 but this is the first time it's been trialled on a motorway.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) speeding is typical of adriver behaviour along "low-traffic volume sections of the motorway network throughout the country" and this can be compounded by rail and hail events.

The Tipperary location was chosen as it has seen frequent hail and other such weather-related events in the past.