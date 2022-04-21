Search

21 Apr 2022

Gardaí to launch new motorway camera in Tipperary to monitor driver's 'average speed'

The Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system will be in placed in both directions of the M7 between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill

Gardaí to launch new motorway camera in Tipperary to monitor driver's 'average speed'

The Tipperary location was chosen as it has seen frequent hail and other such weather-related events in the past

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

21 Apr 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A new speed camera measuring the average speed of a vehicle over a particular length of road as opposed to a snapshot of the driver's speed, is to be launched in Tipperary next week. 

The mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system will be in placed in both directions of the M7 between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill, from 7am next Monday, April 25.

The system monitors a driver’s average speed while driving through two points.

Any vehicles which are caught by the camera will be prosecuted via a Fixed Charge Notice - and a €80 fine will be issued with three penalty points.

The system is identical to the one already in operation in Dublin's Port Tunnel since 2017 but this is the first time it's been trialled on a motorway. 

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) speeding is typical of adriver behaviour along "low-traffic volume sections of the motorway network throughout the country" and this can be compounded by rail and hail events. 

The Tipperary location was chosen as it has seen frequent hail and other such weather-related events in the past. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media