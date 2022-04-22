BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí observe vehicle driving erratically and here's why...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí observed a vehicle driving erratically on Friday evening and was failing to stop for gardaí.
With the assistance of Cahir Roads Policing Unit the vehicle was subsequently intercepted and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver was found to be a number of times over the limit.
Court to follow, gardaí said.
