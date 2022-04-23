Major revamp proposed for the Gantly Road in Roscrea

Roscrea’s Gantly Road is due a major refurbishment under plans unveiled at last Thursday’s Thurles/Templemore Municipal District meeting.

Executive Planner Fergal O’Donnell said the redesign is underway, and would involve transforming the street into an Age Action Friendly neighbourhood with new markings, signage, footpaths and street furniture.

The Housing Department is to develop a housing project for the area in a separate proposal.

Councillor Noel Coonan said there were concerns from the business community and local residents that Main Street would continue to be developed in terms of access. The report sets out to improve the quality of existing linkages between the masterplan site and Main Street.



However, Cllr Coonan said he could see no additional links between the Gantly Road and Main Street in the plan, and “even the ones that used are through private property”.



Cllr Coonan said the link is closed after 5pm on weekdays and totally at the weekends.

“There’s a concern among the public that the Main Street is to be finished, and that Roscrea could become another Portlaoise”, with the ‘main street’ moving on to the relief road, thereby changing the town centre.



Cllr Coonan asked what plans does management have to provide additional access from the Gantly Road onto Main Street, as traders are concerned their premises have become a “walk through” for the general public.



Councillor Michael Smith said what’s most important is connectivity within the town. The next phase should be Main Street, then Castle Street, and then to “have an overall plan for the town going forward.”



Executive Planner Ann-Marie Devaney said the masterplan funding was for the entire plan and is a different plan to the Gantly Road redevelopment. “This particular plan is for specific works on Gantly Street.” Sections of the Gantly Road have been underdeveloped and underused.



Funding has yet to be approved but will come from town centre revitalisation programs. The access points are outlined in the masterplan.



Private landowners who aim to develop their sites will know that it’s an objective of the council to enhance and maintain access from Gantly Street to Main Street, thereby enhancing footfall and revitalising the Main Street as whole, said Ms Devaney.



Cllr Coonan said his concern is that Main Street is “now being moved to Gantly Road” and sought reassurances.



This is only a small element of the overall masterplan. There are multiple parcels of land here. In tandem with the housing section, we are also developing the south for a housing development, but it will be subject to individual landowners coming forward and identifying their land for use,” said Ms Devaney.



Cllr Coonan said this seemed to mark a major change in policy in that previously it was up to the Council to develop access points, now it will be up to private landowners.



Ms Devaney stressed that these accesses were highlighted in the overall masterplan.

Cllr Michael Smith stressed that these proposals will be discussed by the business community in the coming weeks.