Planning lodged for the construction of almost 100 residential units in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of 92 residential units in Tipperary.
Lisbunny Developments Limited has made the application with a development address at Tyone, Nenagh.
The plans are for the construction of 92 residential units.
The residential units will consist of 30 two storey four-bed semi-detached houses, 44 two storey three-bed semi-detached houses, 12 one storey two-bed semi-detached bungalows, four two storey three-bed end terrace houses, two two storey two-bed mid terrace houses.
The proposed development will also include new internal roadways and footpaths, a proposed new distributor road to the east and south-east of proposed development, pedestrian/cycle access off the existing Tyone Road to the south-west of the site, vehicular access from the existing Ormond Drive to the south-east of the site, new vehicular and pedestrian access, new boundary treatments, landscaping, drainage, site services including new ESB kiosk, attenuation ponds and foul water pumping station and all ancillary site works, all at Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary.
A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanies this application.
Tipperary County Council has until June 16 to make a decision.
The application is currently in "pre-validation".
