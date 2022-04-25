Revealed: Person who dumped 'raw meat' in Tipperary has paid the clean-up costs

Huge amount of 'raw meat' dumped in rural area of Tipperary
The person who dumped "raw meat" in Tipperary has paid the clean-up costs, it was revealed at the monthly Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting on Monday.
The residents of the townland of Longstone, outside Cullen in south Tipperary were shocked to see the sight of the dumped meat, which occurred overnight on April 8, just off the road between Emly and Cullen.
Cllr John Crosse sought an update on the matter and in response, the local authority said: "We have engaged with the person and they have paid for clean-up.
"And we have issued a warning letter to them."
Cllr Crosse said this was "great news".
