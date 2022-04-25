Gantly Road Project to benefit town of Roscrea

At this month’s Municipal District Meeting there was a Part VIII process before us for passing at the meeting so that we could progress to the next stage in applying for funding for the Gantly Road, says Cllr Shane Lee.



“I was glad to propose the part VIII which was seconded by Councillor Michael Smith.

“This proposed project I feel will be of benefit to our town here in Roscrea.

“There will be different stages of this project which is important to note.”

Tipperary County Council will now submit an application under the RRDF (Rural Regeneration Development Fund).



“This is following on from monies granted to Roscrea just before Christmas that I announced under Town Centre First which fed into this plan,” said Cllr Lee.



“It’s important to acknowledge the work of Roscrea Enhancement Committee here also.



“Some of the detail of this planned public realm refurbishment and enhancement of the Gantly Road, includes the upgrading of the existing Gantly Road with new high quality paving, kerbing, landscaping, public lighting, new and upgrading existing public lighting, and improvement of street furniture.”



“This will prioritise pedestrian movements as the primary mode of travel by widening footpaths, continuing the footway through low volume vehicular access points, providing safe crossing points and using materials and finishes sympathetic to the needs of those with low vision or compromised mobility.



“It will also support the adoption of walking and cycling by providing for safe routes and low design speeds for motorised traffic in the area.



“It will provide for the movements of Heavy Good Vehicles that supply the many commercial units that are accessed from Gantly Road.



“This will be another positive step for the town of Roscrea - not forgetting the Main Street and surroundings for future development,” added Cllr Lee.