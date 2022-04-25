€68,000 for Boolabaun Castle south east of Roscrea

The Community Monuments Fund was established in 2020 to provide investment in Irelands archaeological heritage.



Part of this funding is prioritised for local authorities and private owners for constant maintenance, protection and promotion of historical monuments.



Over €210,000 of grant aid has been announced for a number of historical sites and monuments in Tipperary. Boolabaun Castle south east of Roscrea is to receive €68,100 in support from the Department.



Local Councillor Michael Smith who supported the application was delighted with this news, particularly when the castle is located in his own parish.



Councillor Smith stated “an application was made to the Department of Heritage and Local Government in November 2021. A huge amount of excellent work was carried out by officials in Tipperary County Council led by the Heritage Officer Ms. Roisin O’Grady.



“There was a very close co-operation and working relationship with the owner of the monument, Michael Quealy.



“This is a very substantial investment and will help the owner and custodian of the archaeological monument safeguard the castle into the future which will be of benefit to the public and the community.



“Hopefully, we will see further applications made to the Department and this would be the first stage of ongoing protection of Boolabaun Castle,” added Cllr Smith.



Speaking at the announcement of funding to various groups, Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said these projects will build resilience against extreme weather and mitigate the impacts of climate change. There were three further applications approved for Tipperary under this scheme ; Coolquill Castle in Killenaule, Lough Loher Castle in Cahir and Kilnarath Church in Birdhill.