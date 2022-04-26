BREAKING: Popular Tipperary chipper to close due to 'recent price hikes and current climate'

File photo
Roma Café in Cahir has announced it is to close its doors due to "recent price hikes and current climate".
In a statement on Facebook, they said: "It is with much regret we announce the closure of Roma Café.
"Due to recent price hikes and the current climate we can no longer sustain the business.
"We will miss seeing you all."
