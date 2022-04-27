Amirah Jade O'Neill is the pride of Tipperary after nine-year-old's remarkable gesture

Amirah Jade O’Neill, who is nine-years-old, had been growing her hair for two years with the hope that she could donate it to

The Rapunzel Foundation and also raise money for a local cancer support centre, Circle of Friends.

Amirah has numerous people in her life who have received immense support from Circle of Friends over the last number of years and this kind-hearted little girl wanted to do something to support this great centre.

On March 22, Amirah had 14 inches cut from her hair and is overwhelmed with the support that she received from everyone and from the fundraising that she undertook in conjunction with it.

Through a GoFundMe page she raised €1,320 and a cheque for this amount was recently presented to Circle of Friends.

Well done Amirah.

Your family, friends and the Tipperary community are very proud of you.

The Rapunzel Foundation is a charity organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss (alopecia) through fundraising as well as through hair raising.

Hair is raised through the Rapunzel Foundation’s Ponytail campaign, where people commit to growing their hair 14 inches or longer with the view to their hair being sent to help make much needed wigs to improve the lives of those living with the hair loss.