GRAPHIC CONTENT: Almost 30 sheep have been attacked and killed by a dog in Tipperary

'This is happening too often...'
Almost 30 sheep have been attacked and killed by a dog in south Tipperary and other sheep "torn to bits" by the same dog on the Knockmealdown Mountains.
A tipperarylive.ie reader got in touch to say that the also dog "attacked and killed 20 sheep" two months ago.
The reader added: "This is happening too often and neighbours don't care and are not taking responsibility or controlling their dogs."
