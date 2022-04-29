Just in case you didn't know! Instructions on where to put parking tickets in Tipperary

A parking ticket in Clonmel states: 'Display correctly - read instructions on reverse'
Did you know that Tipperary County Council has to write instructions on where to put parking tickets in your car?
A parking ticket in Clonmel states: "Display correctly - read instructions on reverse".
And on the reverse of the ticket then there is a long list of instructions on what to do, which adds: "Please clearly display ticket on dashboard/window."
